13 interviews carried out under caution in Grenfell Tower criminal probe

Police said 13 interviews have been carried out under caution in connection with the Grenfell Tower fire. Credit: PA

Thirteen interviews have been carried out under caution by detectives investigating the Grenfell Tower fire, police said. The questioning forms part of the criminal investigation into the tower block blaze in west London and Scotland Yard said more interviews are scheduled. The Metropolitan Police said they would not be disclosing how many individuals the 13 interviews concern or identifying the representatives of which organisations had been quizzed. The force added that just over 7,100 statements have been taken from witnesses, community and family members, emergency services personnel and others as part of the probe.

Campaigners have been pressing for answers for two years. Credit: PA

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The news comes a week before the two-year anniversary of the fire on June 14 2017, which claimed 72 lives. Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle died in the fire, said it showed “some positive steps” were being taken. Mr Mussilhy, who is vice chairman of the campaigning group Grenfell United, said: “It would be interesting to find out who these bodies or organisations or individuals are, but at least it means progress is being made in the criminal investigation. “We were told that the police investigation would almost run alongside the public inquiry, and obviously we know about all the delays the public inquiry has had, so this is something positive to a certain extent.”

Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad said the news was 'just what the community needed to hear'. Credit: Yui Mok/PA