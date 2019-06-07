Anger as war graves smashed in run-up to D-Day anniversary

The Hirst Wood Regeneration Group criticised the ‘callous thoughtlessness’ of those behind the damage. Credit: Hirst Wood Regeneration Group/PA

Numerous gravestones were found smashed in a cemetery in the run-up to D-Day, following what has been described as the “callous thoughtlessness” of vandals. Those damaged were six gravestones provided to the Hirst Wood burial ground in Shipley, Bradford, by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, which commemorate figures from the First and Second World Wars. West Yorkshire Police believe the vandalism was carried out on Monday or Tuesday, with some locals discovering it on Thursday, the D-Day anniversary itself. Among the graves damaged was that of Arthur Sheard, who was buried with his four-year-old daughter, who died just two days after him.

Arthur Sheard's damaged grave. Credit: Hirst Wood Regeneration Group/PA

Posting about the incident via their Facebook page, the Hirst Wood Regeneration Group said: “Sad to report that a number of gravestones in Hirst Wood Cemetery have been smashed. “It is mainly the Commonwealth War Grave Commission stones, including that of Arthur Sheard who was buried at the same time as his four year old daughter Hilda, who died two days after him.”

The group added: “It is impossible to understand the callous thoughtlessness of those who did this. “Do they boast to their friends and relations that they managed to smash gravestones? “What possible satisfaction can they get from such a mindless act?” One woman who walks through the graveyard regularly, but did not wish to be named, said the incident was “shocking”.

The smashed gravestone to Captain ARG Crossley. Credit: Hirst Wood Regeneration Group/PA