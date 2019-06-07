Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'People come in all shapes and sizes': Nike unveils plus-size mannequins in flagship London store

A plus-size mannequin on display, and plus-size blogger Chloe Elliott who has collaborated with the brand. Credit: Nike/Chloe Elliott

Nike's flagship store in London has introduced plus-size mannequins and will also feature some para-sport athletes.

The brand said the decision was designed to ''celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport''.

The move comes after Nike collaborated with plus-size fashion blogger Chloe Elliott to produce sportswear for women larger than a size 16.

And influencer Grace Victory has also announced she is representing Nike's plus-size collections long-term.

Sarah Hannah, Nike's general manager and vice president for women in Europe, said the revamped women's floor at Nike Town on Oxford Street would no longer be a space to just ''celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content".

She added: ''With the incredible momentum in women's sport right now, the redesigned space is just another demonstration of Nike's commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete.''

Nike's decision has won praise and many said it was an acknowledgement that ''people come in all shapes and sizes.''

A plus-size mannequin on display. Credit: Nike

Nike is not the first retailer to introduce plus-size mannequins.

Debenhams introduced size 16 mannequins in 2013, while Old Navy and Nordstrom also use mannequins in a wide range of sizes.

Nike released a women's plus-size range in 2017, offering sizes from 1X to 3X, and also stated in its release earlier this week that it has boosted the collection further.

View this post on Instagram

If anyone tries to tell you that your body size will hold you back, they are absolutely wrong. A few weeks ago someone left me a comment saying ‘You are mad if you think you can do ballet’. Feels good proving people wrong, you’re only called ‘crazy’ til you do it ? ——————— This whole dream of a campaign is a collaboration I worked on with @nike + @veryuk - all hail brands working towards diversity + including plus size women in such a positive way! The campaign focused on the Nike One Leggings which are honestly the most comfortable pair I have EVER worn. I wore them from 9am-8pm, through a ballet/barre session with the incredible @paletacalmquality ,for lunch, to travel home and barely even realised I had them on. Super high waist, comfortable and they really move with your body - no rolling or falling down (thank the Lord) which annoyingly most plus size workout leggings do - but these do not move! Thank you Nike for taking the time to create a ridiculously well made plus collection + for your leaps and bounds in terms of inclusivity. Everything I’m wearing is available on the Very website ? Ph by @sarahellen_photography @nikewomen @veryuk #onelegging #bodypositive #ballet #barre #barreworkout #blok

A post shared by Chloe Elliott (@chloeincurve_) on


In November, Ms Grace and Ms Elliott were among a number of high-profile names to sign an open letter published in Cosmopolitan which stated that 45% of plus-size shoppers buy clothes online and urged retailers to do more to expand the size range sold in stores.