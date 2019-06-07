- ITV Report
'People come in all shapes and sizes': Nike unveils plus-size mannequins in flagship London store
Nike's flagship store in London has introduced plus-size mannequins and will also feature some para-sport athletes.
The brand said the decision was designed to ''celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport''.
The move comes after Nike collaborated with plus-size fashion blogger Chloe Elliott to produce sportswear for women larger than a size 16.
And influencer Grace Victory has also announced she is representing Nike's plus-size collections long-term.
Sarah Hannah, Nike's general manager and vice president for women in Europe, said the revamped women's floor at Nike Town on Oxford Street would no longer be a space to just ''celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content".
She added: ''With the incredible momentum in women's sport right now, the redesigned space is just another demonstration of Nike's commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete.''
Nike's decision has won praise and many said it was an acknowledgement that ''people come in all shapes and sizes.''
Nike is not the first retailer to introduce plus-size mannequins.
Debenhams introduced size 16 mannequins in 2013, while Old Navy and Nordstrom also use mannequins in a wide range of sizes.
Nike released a women's plus-size range in 2017, offering sizes from 1X to 3X, and also stated in its release earlier this week that it has boosted the collection further.
In November, Ms Grace and Ms Elliott were among a number of high-profile names to sign an open letter published in Cosmopolitan which stated that 45% of plus-size shoppers buy clothes online and urged retailers to do more to expand the size range sold in stores.