'People come in all shapes and sizes': Nike unveils plus-size mannequins in flagship London store

Nike's flagship store in London has introduced plus-size mannequins and will also feature some para-sport athletes.

The brand said the decision was designed to ''celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport''.

The move comes after Nike collaborated with plus-size fashion blogger Chloe Elliott to produce sportswear for women larger than a size 16.

And influencer Grace Victory has also announced she is representing Nike's plus-size collections long-term.

Sarah Hannah, Nike's general manager and vice president for women in Europe, said the revamped women's floor at Nike Town on Oxford Street would no longer be a space to just ''celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content".

She added: ''With the incredible momentum in women's sport right now, the redesigned space is just another demonstration of Nike's commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete.''

Nike's decision has won praise and many said it was an acknowledgement that ''people come in all shapes and sizes.''