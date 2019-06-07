Boris Johnson wins court challenge over claims he lied about Brexit delivering £350m for the NHS

Boris Johnson has won a High Court challenge against a court summons over allegations he misled the public during the Brexit referendum campaign.

Mr Johnson, among others, alleged the EU receives £350 million a week from the UK and that Brexit would divert the cash to be pumped into the NHS.

It was emblazoned across the Brexit bus that travelled the country.

Campaigner Marcus Ball was seeking to bring Mr Johnson to court on the grounds that the claims amounted to misconduct in public office.

Lawyers representing Mr Ball stated the claims were made during the 2016 referendum campaign and then repeated during the 2017 general election,

Earlier this month, Mr Ball exclusively told ITV News his primary objective is to "stop lying in politics".

Speaking outside the High Court, Mr Ball, who crowdfunded £200,000 to bring the private prosecution against Mr Johnson, said he would wait until the judges provided their reasons for throwing out the case before considering his next move.

Expressing his disappointment, he said: "We have just given the green light for every politician to lie to us about our money forever. That is a terrifying idea.''

Asked if he had a message for Mr Johnson, Mr Ball, who devoted three years to his cause, said: "You don't have the right to lie to the public about how their money is being spent.

"I would ask you, please, all members of Parliament, all elected representatives, understand: you cannot lie to the public about their money."

Mr Johnson, the current frontrunner for the Tory leadership, did not appear at the High Court and a spokesman for him said he would not be commenting on the case.