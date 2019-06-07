Cloud and rain making its way northwards after dismal start in the south

Cloud and rain in the south, heavy at times, will move north reaching Northern Ireland and southern Scotland this afternoon.

Meanwhile, it will brighten up in the south with some slow-moving, heavy and possibly thundery showers developing during the afternoon. It will be turning windy in the south, with the risk of coastal gales for parts of Wales and southwest England.

It will be mostly fine, with bright or sunny spells across the far north and west of Scotland, after a chilly start. Top temperature of 18 Celsius (64F).