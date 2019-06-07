Domestic abuse victims ‘three times more likely to suffer severe mental illness’

Domestic abuse victims in the UK are three times more likely to develop severe mental illnesses, new research suggests. The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, found a link between experiences of abuse and the onset of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in women who had not previously reported mental health problems. The researchers said the findings show the “significant burden” of mental health problems linked to abuse in the UK.

The team, from the University of Birmingham, analysed the GP medical records of 92,735 women in the UK between 1995 and 2017. This included 18,547 women whose experience of domestic abuse was recorded by their GP. Women who were suffering from mental health problems before the reported incident – around 49.5% of this group – were excluded from the analysis.

Women experiencing domestic abuse are three times more likely to develop mental illness Credit: Dominic Lipinski/ PA