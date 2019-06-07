Jeremy Kyle called to give evidence before MPs on care of reality TV guests

Jeremy Kyle has said he's 'devastated' his show was axed. Credit: PA

Jeremy Kyle has been asked to appear before MPs as part of an inquiry into reality TV and the care of guests and contestants. The ITV personality saw his self-titled show taken off air following the death of participant, 63-year-old Steve Dymond, a week after a programme featuring him was filmed. Now Kyle has been asked by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to appear before an inquiry into reality TV. The parliamentary committee said senior executives from ITV will be the first to give evidence to the inquiry.

Steve Dymond died after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show. Credit: Facebook

DCMS committee chairman Damian Collins MP said: "We're hoping that Jeremy Kyle will take this opportunity to come and answer questions about measures taken to prepare and support contestants. "As someone who was at the centre of this long-running show, we believe that his perspective on reality TV will be of particular value to our inquiry." MPs will question ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette, and director of content compliance Chris Wissun on June 25. The inquiry will invite a range of former participants and programme-makers to give evidence over the coming months. It was launched last month following the decision to axe The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis was found dead earlier this year. Credit: PA