Jeremy Kyle called to give evidence before MPs on care of reality TV guests
Jeremy Kyle has been asked to appear before MPs as part of an inquiry into reality TV and the care of guests and contestants.
The ITV personality saw his self-titled show taken off air following the death of participant, 63-year-old Steve Dymond, a week after a programme featuring him was filmed.
Now Kyle has been asked by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to appear before an inquiry into reality TV.
The parliamentary committee said senior executives from ITV will be the first to give evidence to the inquiry.
DCMS committee chairman Damian Collins MP said: "We're hoping that Jeremy Kyle will take this opportunity to come and answer questions about measures taken to prepare and support contestants.
"As someone who was at the centre of this long-running show, we believe that his perspective on reality TV will be of particular value to our inquiry."
MPs will question ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette, and director of content compliance Chris Wissun on June 25.
The inquiry will invite a range of former participants and programme-makers to give evidence over the coming months.
It was launched last month following the decision to axe The Jeremy Kyle Show.
ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said at the time the show had been officially cancelled “given the gravity of recent events”.
Before the programme was axed, Dame Carolyn had told ITV staff in an email that halting filming and broadcasting of the show was “the best way we think we can protect the show and the production team” from the reaction to Mr Dymond’s death.
Mr Dymond died around a week after reportedly failing a love-cheat lie-detector test on Kyle's confrontational daytime programme.
The construction worker was found in his room in Portsmouth on May 9 after splitting from on-off fiancee Jane Callaghan.
His death came just a couple of months after Love Island star Mike Thalassitis took his own life 18 months after appearing on the ITV show.
ITV has since announced contestants will receive enhanced psychological support and there will be more detailed discussions with contestants around the potential impact of the programme on their lives.
Further, islanders will be given bespoke training on social media and financial management will also be among the key changes.