Jobs report reveals ‘mixed picture’ for Scotland

There was a mixed picture for Scotland’s jobs market last month, according to a new survey.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s latest findings show permanent placements rose in May at the same time as there were declines across the UK as a whole.

However, demand for permanent staff increased at the weakest pace in around two-and-a-half years and the availability of candidates to fill permanent roles also dropped.

The bank’s Report on Jobs provides a monthly snapshot of the labour market picture in Scotland, and it found “positive signs” for the situation in May.

Permanent staff appointments continued to increase, sustaining an upturn that began in February 2017.

The report said: “This was a marked contrast to the trend seen for the UK overall, which showed a third successive monthly decline in permanent placements.”