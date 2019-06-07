Johanna Konta on the verge of history as she looks to cement place in French Open final

Johanna Konta could become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since 1977. Credit: AP

Johanna Konta is on the verge of making history by becoming the first British woman to get through to a tennis Grand Slam final since 1977. The British number one is vying for a place in the history books when she takes on Markéta Vondroušová in the French Open semi-finals in Paris on Friday. Should she come through her match against the 19-year-old Czech world number 38, Konta will face either eighth seed Ashleigh Barty or 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova - with neither woman having ever made a Grand Slam semi-final before this tournament. Not since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in the Silver Jubilee year 42 years ago has a Brit made the final of a slam.

This year's Grand Slam is wide open, and there is guaranteed to be a first time grand-slam winner by the final on Saturday. Konta will contest her third grand slam semi-final having surprisingly found herself as the most experienced player left. Konta has lost all four first-round matches she had played at Roland Garros prior to this year but has found form on clay this season, with a run to the final of the WTA event in Rome.

Konta has never made a grand slam final before. Credit: AP