- ITV Report
Johanna Konta on the verge of history as she looks to cement place in French Open final
Johanna Konta is on the verge of making history by becoming the first British woman to get through to a tennis Grand Slam final since 1977.
The British number one is vying for a place in the history books when she takes on Markéta Vondroušová in the French Open semi-finals in Paris on Friday.
Should she come through her match against the 19-year-old Czech world number 38, Konta will face either eighth seed Ashleigh Barty or 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova - with neither woman having ever made a Grand Slam semi-final before this tournament.
Not since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in the Silver Jubilee year 42 years ago has a Brit made the final of a slam.
This year's Grand Slam is wide open, and there is guaranteed to be a first time grand-slam winner by the final on Saturday.
Konta will contest her third grand slam semi-final having surprisingly found herself as the most experienced player left.
Konta has lost all four first-round matches she had played at Roland Garros prior to this year but has found form on clay this season, with a run to the final of the WTA event in Rome.
However, Konta's opponent is on good form and while she may be a new name on the scene, she has been the most in-form player since the Australian Open and is yet to drop a set at the tournament.
Former world number one Lindsay Davenport gives the edge to Konta.
She said: "Vondrousova, she's had an excellent couple of months, but it's so hard to put your money on someone who hasn't been there before and is going in to play their biggest match.
"You just don't know. You know a great champion when they're able to go and play their best match in their biggest match."
Unfortunately, a poor weather forecast and scheduling commitments mean neither of the delayed women's semi-finals will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier.