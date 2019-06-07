Lionesses determined to inspire the next generation as Women's World Cup kicks off in France

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger

The most anticipated Women's World Cup in history kicks off on Friday night as hosts France take on South Korea in Paris. It means England's Lionesses are in the spotlight like never before but they're used to this as every player is a full-time professional - this world cup's very different from Ellen White's first almost 10 years ago. They play their first game against old rivals Scotland on Sunday, with a squad that includes Chelsea's Fran Kirby and Karen Carney - plus Leah Williamson and Beth Mead of Arsenal. This generation of players are determined to inspire the next.

The Lionesses training ahead of their match against Scotland on Sunday. Credit: ITV News

Leah Williamson, who was still studying at school during the last World Cup and watched it from her sofa, said she can now encourage others to follow in her footsteps. She told ITV News: "Maybe four years ago, you couldn't tell somebody they could be a professional footballer because you didn't really know if that was a thing and now that is. "You know when a young girl looks at me I can say you can be where I am." For the next four weeks, the eyes of the nation will be on their game as England are firm favourites going into the match and are third favourites to win the whole tournament.

The Lionesses have one of the best defences in qualifying for the tournament, conceding only one goal. They will believe this is their year after lifting the SheBelieves Cup for the first time in March. Meanwhile Scotland are rank outsiders to lift the trophy at 100/1. Scotland are one of 24 teams taking part in the competition, which is taking place across nine French cities from June 7 to Sunday, July 7. Who are the favourites?

France's football team during World Cup training. Credit: AP

France are the bookies' favourite to lift the trophy, despite having never made it past the last four of the World Cup. Their tag as favourites will undoubtedly be boosted by the home support. Behind Les Bleus is the United States - the most successful international's team in the women's game with three World Cups. England's tag as third favourites might suit them - they’ll be hoping to improve on their third-place finish at the 2015 World Cup in Canada.