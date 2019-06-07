May to stand down formally as Tory Party leader

Theresa May will formally stand down as Tory leader on Friday – although she will carry on as Prime Minister and acting party leader until a successor is in place. Mrs May will confirm her decision in an exchange of letters with the joint acting chairmen of the backbench 1922 Committee, Charles Walker and Dame Cheryl Gillan. A call for candidates will then be issued at 5pm, with nominations opening at 10am on Monday and closing at 5pm the same day. Under the timetable set out by the party high command, it is expected the new leader will be in place in the week beginning July 22 following a postal ballot of the party’s 120,000 grassroots members.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is said to be unhappy at Mrs May’s plans for a series of big spending announcements Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Mrs May prepares to step down amid a growing row with Chancellor Philip Hammond over her plans to leave with a series of big spending announcements – including a multi-billion pound overhaul of England’s schools and colleges – according to the Financial Times. The reported row comes after Downing Street defended the need for ambitious action to tackle climate change following warnings from the Treasury that cutting the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 will cost £1 trillion.

Dominic Raab is facing a backlash after suggesting he could suspend Parliament Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Even as the formalities around Mrs May’s departure were taking place, the 11 contenders so far to declare in the race to succeed her were engaged in increasingly bitter exchanges. Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab was at the centre of a political storm after he suggested he could be prepared to suspend Parliament to prevent it blocking a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Home Secretary Sajid Javid became the latest contender to denounce the idea – branding it “anti-democratic and anti-British”. Speaking to the British Future think tank on Thursday, Mr Javid said that while he wanted to leave the EU by the cut-off date of October 31, he accepted Parliament was entitled to a say.

Sajid Javid says suspending Parliament would be ‘anti-British’ Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA