Michael Gove admits 'taking cocaine' on 'several occasions'

Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Gove has said he "deeply regrets" taking cocaine "on several occasions". The Environment Secretary said he used the drug 20 years ago and branded it "a mistake". It comes after fellow Tory contender Rory Stewart apologised for smoking opium at a wedding in Iran.

Mr Gove told the Daily Mail: "I took drugs on several occasions at social events more than 20 years ago. "At the time I was a young journalist. It was a mistake. I look back and think 'I wish I hadn't done that'." He added: "It was 20 years ago and yes, it was a mistake. But I don't believe that past mistakes disqualify you."

