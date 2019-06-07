Nasa is to allow tourists to visit the International Space Station from 2020 - for £27,500 per night

Nasa is to allow tourists to visit the International Space Station from 2020 - but it could cost £27,500 per night ($35,000).

The US space agency announced its plans to open the orbiting station to tourism and other business ventures at a press conference today.

Robyn Gatens, the deputy director of the ISS, revealed there will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year and they will be available through privately funded, dedicated commercial spaceflights

Nasa said that tourists, referred to as private astronauts, would be permitted to travel to the ISS for up to 30 days.

It will allow commercial companies to arrange the trips which could leave passengers with a bill of £47 million or more.

The two businesses chosen by Nasa for the private flights are Elon Musk's SpaceX, which will use its Dragon capsule, and Boeing, which is building a spacecraft called the Starliner.

"Nasa is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before," chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York.