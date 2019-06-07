Queen's Birthday Honours: From Tunnocks teacakes to Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Bear Grylls

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman said she is "totally thrilled" to be made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours while the Tunnock's Tea Cake creator is also knighted. Elvis Costello, 64, and former frontman of The Undertones Feargal Sharkey, 60, are both made OBEs, accepting establishment endorsements far from their punk roots. Archibald Boyd Tunnock, 86, who created the Tunnock's Teacake in 1956, said he is "deeply honoured" to be knighted, adding: "When you get to my age, very few things surprise you but this certainly did and I am deeply honoured and grateful to Her Majesty the Queen."

Archibald Boyd Tunnock Credit: PA

Ms Colman, 45, who won the best actress Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite earlier this year and will play Queen Elizabeth II in the third series of The Crown, is honoured for services to drama under her real name Sarah Sinclair. She said: "I'm totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be - and hopefully now will be. It's such an honour."

The British actress, who won an Oscar earlier this year, made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Credit: PA

The honours list also recognises those involved with the wave of worldwide success for the British TV industry, with Blue Planet and Planet Earth producer Alistair Fothergill made an OBE. The same honour goes to Andrew Harries, chief executive and co-founder of Left Bank Pictures - the production firm behind The Crown - for services to film and television. Richard Williams, boss of Northern Ireland Screen, which is best known for its involvement in the making of Game Of Thrones, is also made an OBE for services to the country's screen industries. He said: "I am delighted to accept this award, which I see as a celebration of the tremendous value to Northern Ireland from the growth of the screen industries here and also recognition of the part that all my colleagues at Northern Ireland Screen have played in that success story."

Adventurer and television star Bear Grylls is made an OBE. Credit: PA

Authors Joanna Trollope and Lee Child are made CBEs, while adventurer and television star Bear Grylls, 44, is made an OBE. The chief Scout, who is recognised for services to young people, the media and charity, said: "This really is a huge honour and it's something, if I'm honest, that I never expected to happen. "But I really do feel it's a team effort, this award is for every one of those incredible Scout volunteers." Jack Reacher novelist Child said: "Someone read my books and enjoyed them enough to put my name forward for this great honour, which in itself is all a writer could ask for." One of Britain's most successful novelists, Sarah Waters, who is famed for her raunchy novels featuring lesbian protagonists, including Tipping The Velvet and Fingersmith, said she is "delighted and a little bit dazed" at being made an OBE for services to literature.

M.I.A. who has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Credit: AP

Rapper MIA, real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, and Andrew Roachford, the singer-songwriter behind the band Roachford, are made MBEs for services to music. Roachford said: "To be recognised for the work you're doing, which is also your passion, from such a high level, is indeed an honour." Along with the famous names, the list also celebrates the efforts of those working to improve people's lives.

Sarah Waters who is famed for her raunchy novels featuring lesbian protagonists in on the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Credit: PA

Nimco Ali and Dr Leyla Hussein, who have both dedicated their time to campaigning against female genital mutilation (FGM) after being subjected to the practice as children, are made OBEs. Some 15 foster carers who have looked after more than 1,000 children between them are made MBEs, while seven Holocaust survivors receive British Empire Medals (BEMs). The oldest recipient is John Haymen, 100, who receives a BEM for services to the community in Binsted and Alton, Hampshire. The youngest person honoured is 17-year-old Richard Collins, who is also given a BEM for services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone. The fields of science and medicine are well represented on the list, with Professor Mark Caulfield knighted for services to the 100,000 genomes project. The Queen Mary University professor said: "I am deeply honoured and thank every one of those who made this possible." Laura Lee, chief executive of charity Maggie's, is made a dame for services to cancer patients, while Professor Kevin Fong, a television presenter and consultant anaesthetist at University College Hospital, is made an OBE.

Sara Thornton, former chair of the National Police Chief's Council, led the way in honours for services to policing. Credit: PA