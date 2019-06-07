Rip-off overdraft charges targeted by financial watchdog in 'biggest shake-up in a generation'

Rip-off overdrafts are to be outlawed, under news plans revealed by the financial watchdog.

A radical overhaul of overdrafts to make them simpler, fairer, and easier to manage have been confirmed by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Its proposals include stopping banks and building societies from charging higher prices for unarranged overdrafts than for arranged overdrafts.

The regulator said it is introducing the reforms to "fix a dysfunctional overdraft market".

The changes aim to help protect the millions of consumers who use overdrafts, particularly more vulnerable customers.