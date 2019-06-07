- ITV Report
Rip-off overdraft charges targeted by financial watchdog in 'biggest shake-up in a generation'
Rip-off overdrafts are to be outlawed, under news plans revealed by the financial watchdog.
A radical overhaul of overdrafts to make them simpler, fairer, and easier to manage have been confirmed by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Its proposals include stopping banks and building societies from charging higher prices for unarranged overdrafts than for arranged overdrafts.
The regulator said it is introducing the reforms to "fix a dysfunctional overdraft market".
The changes aim to help protect the millions of consumers who use overdrafts, particularly more vulnerable customers.
The FCA said the changes represent the biggest overhaul to the overdraft market for a generation.
The FCA has announced that it is:
- Stopping banks and building societies from charging higher prices for unarranged overdrafts than for arranged overdrafts;
- Banning fixed fees for borrowing through an overdraft - calling an end to fixed daily or monthly charges, and fees for having an overdraft facility;
- Requiring banks and building societies to price overdrafts by a simple annual interest rate;
- Requiring banks and building societies to advertise arranged overdraft prices with an APR (annual percentage rate) to help customers compare them against other products;
- Issuing new guidance to reiterate that fees for refused payment should reasonably correspond to the costs of refusing payments;
- And requiring banks and building societies to do more to identify customers who are showing signs of financial strain or are in financial difficulty, and develop and implement a strategy to reduce repeat overdraft use.