Sally Challen will not face retrial for killing her abusive husband, judge rules

Sally Challen, who spent nearly a decade in jail for killing her abusive husband in a hammer attack, will not face a retrial, a senior judge at the Old Bailey has announced.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said the manslaughter plea was accepted following a psychiatric report which concluded Mrs Challen was suffering an "adjustment disorder".

Georgina Challen, known as Sally, claimed she suffered years of controlling and humiliating abuse before she killed 61-year-old Richard Challen in August 2010.

The mother-of-two had been jailed for life for the murder of the former car dealer following a trial at Guildford Crown Court in 2011.