Three dead after eating pre-packaged sandwiches contaminated with listeria

Three people have died and three more are seriously injured after eating pre-packaged sandwiches contaminated with listeria, Public Health England have said.

The deaths happened at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust hospitals.

The six people who ate the sandwiches were already seriously ill in hospital when they contracted the disease. Three of those patients passed away.

It currently remains unclear where the sandwiches were brought from, or what type of sandwiches caused the illness.

The affected products have been withdrawn from hospitals when the links to listeria infections were first identified, while the sandwiches and salads affected are no longer being produced while investigations continue.

Production at The Good Food Chain, based in Staffordshire, has voluntarily ceased production while an investigation is underway.

Meat for their products had been supplied by North Country Cooked Meats, based in Salford, Manchester, who have also ceased production.