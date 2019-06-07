- ITV Report
-
Three dead after eating pre-packaged sandwiches contaminated with listeria
Three people have died and three more are seriously injured after eating pre-packaged sandwiches contaminated with listeria, Public Health England have said.
The deaths happened at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust hospitals.
The six people who ate the sandwiches were already seriously ill in hospital when they contracted the disease. Three of those patients passed away.
It currently remains unclear where the sandwiches were brought from, or what type of sandwiches caused the illness.
The affected products have been withdrawn from hospitals when the links to listeria infections were first identified, while the sandwiches and salads affected are no longer being produced while investigations continue.
Production at The Good Food Chain, based in Staffordshire, has voluntarily ceased production while an investigation is underway.
Meat for their products had been supplied by North Country Cooked Meats, based in Salford, Manchester, who have also ceased production.
Dr Nick Phin, Deputy Director at the National Infection Service at PHE said: "Our thoughts are with the families of those patients who have died.
"We, along with the FSA, colleagues in local authorities and the NHS have worked quickly to determine the likely cause of this outbreak and taken action to reduce the risk to the public’s health.
"To date, there have been no associated cases identified outside healthcare organisations, and any risk to the public is low."
Dr Colin Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer at the FSA said: "Our sympathies are with the families of those patients who have tragically passed away.
"We have taken action along with local authorities to minimise the risk based on the evidence so far.
"The FSA will continue to investigate how the outbreak occurred and if further steps are required to protect vulnerable groups."
Who are The Good Food Chain?
According to the company's website, it has provided hospitals, universities, sports venues, as well as business and industry with food for the past 20 years.
The Good Food Company said it is "proud to be revolutionsing sandwiches for healthcare patients" and that its products are "designed around today's patients".
The company said its "products are handmade, using fresh ingredients and has been accredited by industry standard rewards".
Its products are made at a production facility in Stone, Staffordshire.
More follows.