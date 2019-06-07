Tommy Robinson punches England football fan outside Nations League game

Tommy Robinson (in the camouflage jacket) was filmed approaching a man and hitting him, sending him to the floor. Credit: Twitter

Tommy Robinson has been filmed punching a football fan outside England's Nations League football match against the Netherlands. Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was filmed swinging a punch at an England fan, who was sent sprawling to the ground outside the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães, Portugal. The 36-year-old can be seen swearing at the floored man, telling him he would get "knocked out again" if he came near him.

Tommy Robinson released a video of himself claiming he acted in "self-defence". Credit: Tommy Robinson

Robinson has since posted a video online, saying that he acted in "self-defence". The English Defence League (EDL) founder added he was with his wife about to attend the semi-final game when he lashed out at a drunk England fan who had been "verbally threatening". Robinson added: “I acted in self-defence. He was the aggressor.” Robinson said he threw a punch having already been approached by the man twice.

Tommy Robinson failed in his attempts to become a MEP. Credit: PA