- ITV Report
-
Tommy Robinson punches England football fan outside Nations League game
Tommy Robinson has been filmed punching a football fan outside England's Nations League football match against the Netherlands.
Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was filmed swinging a punch at an England fan, who was sent sprawling to the ground outside the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães, Portugal.
The 36-year-old can be seen swearing at the floored man, telling him he would get "knocked out again" if he came near him.
Robinson has since posted a video online, saying that he acted in "self-defence".
The English Defence League (EDL) founder added he was with his wife about to attend the semi-final game when he lashed out at a drunk England fan who had been "verbally threatening".
Robinson added: “I acted in self-defence. He was the aggressor.”
Robinson said he threw a punch having already been approached by the man twice.
Robinson claimed he was called a "w*****" and told to "f*** off".
“It’s self-defence because I’m not going to wait for him to beat me up in front of my missus,” he added.
“He’s come at me twice and I’ve said to his friends and him ‘If you come at me again, I’m going to sort you out. Stay the f* away from me’.”
The incident happened in front of security staff who allowed him into the game, Robinson said.
The failed MEP candidate, who had two milkshakes thrown at him while out campaigning for the European election, added: “Any man out with their wife should be free to walk the streets without being threatened or abused because of their politics.”