UK Weather Forecast: Rain or showers tonight and tomorrow. Windy in the south.

This Evening and Tonight:Heavy, thundery showers will clear central and southern parts and become less numerous overnight. Elsewhere, occasionally heavy rain will persist. Staying driest across northern Scotland. Windy in the south, with a risk of coastal gales in the English Channel

Saturday:Rain persisting across northern parts. Elsewhere, a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or thundery especially for east or northeast England. Windy in the south.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Sunday and Monday will see a mixture of sunny spells and showers, these will be heavy and possibly thundery. Heavy rain and strong winds spreading into southeastern parts on Tuesday.