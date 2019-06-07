What is listeria and why is it dangerous?

Three hospital patients have died and three others are seriously ill after eating pre-packaged sandwiches contaminated with listeria, Public Health England have said.

Two of the patients died at Manchester Royal Infirmary. The third death happened at Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

In total, six hospital patients who were seriously ill in hospital contracted listeria.

Why is listeria dangerous?

The bacteria in listeria can cause listeriosis. It is usually caught from eating food containing listeria bacteria. Listeria infection in healthy people is usually either unnoticed or may cause very mild illness.

However, it can have more serious consequences for some people, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions and pregnant women.

Mild symptoms of listeriosis include a high temperature of 38C or above, aches and pains, chills, feeling sick or vomiting, diarrhoea.

The time between exposure to the organism and the development of the illness can be up to 70 days.

Occasionally, however, a more serious infection develops and spreads to the bloodstream or brain.

Good food hygiene is paramount to prevent listeriosis.