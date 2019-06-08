- ITV Report
Children among 28 injured after fair ground ride 'falls apart' near Seville
Children are among some of the 28 people injured after a fair ground ride in Seville fell apart.
Local media reported that a spinning disc attraction appeared to have fallen apart, however the nature of the accident remains unclear.
Seville's emergency services said nine of the injured were taken to hospital following the accident at around 1.50am local time.
Footage posted on social media shows people gathering around the ride as it spins round.
Four boys, aged 12 to 14, are being treated at a separate hospital, with one in intensive care.
A 13-year-old girl is in a serious condition with a head injury, El Espanol reports.
Another four are being treated for fractures and other injuries but are in a stable condition.
The ride in the town of La Rinconada had passed safety inspections, according to the town hall.
It added that local authorities are investigating what might have caused the machinery to malfunction.
La Rinconada celebrated 'La Jira', an annual fair in the neighbourhood of Santa Cruz attended by about 40,000 people.