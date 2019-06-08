Britain’s favourite seaside resort named

A village with a population of 400 has been ranked Britain’s best coastal destination.

A poll of nearly 3,000 holidaymakers commissioned by consumer group Which? indicated that Bamburgh, Northumberland is the country’s most highly rated resort.

It triumphed over better known and pricier locations, earning a customer score of 89% due to the quality of its beach, seafront, food and value for money.

Italian Riviera-inspired Portmeirion, North Wales was in second place on 88%.