Meghan and Harry attend Trooping the Colour to mark the Queen's official birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Trooping the Colour. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance at an official royal event since giving birth to son Archie, joining her husband at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Meghan left Buckingham Palace in a carriage also carrying Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge en route to Horse Guards Parade. Trooping the Colour marks the Queen’s official birthday.

Harry and Meghan shared a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: PA

The Queen's official birthday will be celebrated with a Trooping the Colour parade. After a week commemorating the sacrifices of Britain's military 75 years ago on D-Day, the roles will be reversed and the Queen will be honoured by officers and soldiers from prestigious regiments. The royal colonels, all on horseback, will accompany the Queen: The Prince of Wales, colonel of the Welsh Guards; the Princess Royal, colonel of the Blues and Royals; the Duke of Cambridge, colonel of the Irish Guards, and the Duke of York, colonel of the Grenadier Guards. She will be joined by members of her family who, along with thousands of spectators, will watch the display of pomp and pageantry in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

Harry and Meghan make their way to Horse Guards Parade Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

It was Meghan’s first appearance at an official royal event since welcoming baby Archie Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The Queen, who celebrated her 93rd birthday in April, will watch the Trooping ceremony from a dais in Horse Guards Parade and also inspect the lines of guardsmen in their scarlet tunics and bearskins. The Duke of Edinburgh, who celebrates his 98th birthday on Monday, has retired from official public duties and is not expected to attend. Around 1,400 soldiers will take part in the spectacle. The colour, or ceremonial regimental flag, being paraded this year is from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Soldiers head from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade ahead of the ceremony. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Members of the Household Cavalry also took part. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Queen will travel to and from Horse Guards Parade in a procession accompanied by a Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, made up of the Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their silver and gold breastplates and plumed helmets. The massed bands of the Household Division will provide musical backing during the day and also taking part is the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery who, following the parade, will fire a 41-gun salute in Green Park to mark the Queen's official birthday.

Prince Philip is not expected to attend alongside the Queen as he has retired from public duties. Credit: PA

The Queen's carriage arrives to celebrate her official birthday. Credit: PA