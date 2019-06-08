- ITV Report
Meghan and Harry attend Trooping the Colour to mark the Queen's official birthday
The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance at an official royal event since giving birth to son Archie, joining her husband at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Meghan left Buckingham Palace in a carriage also carrying Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge en route to Horse Guards Parade.
Trooping the Colour marks the Queen’s official birthday.
After a week commemorating the sacrifices of Britain's military 75 years ago on D-Day, the roles will be reversed and the Queen will be honoured by officers and soldiers from prestigious regiments.
The royal colonels, all on horseback, will accompany the Queen: The Prince of Wales, colonel of the Welsh Guards; the Princess Royal, colonel of the Blues and Royals; the Duke of Cambridge, colonel of the Irish Guards, and the Duke of York, colonel of the Grenadier Guards.
She will be joined by members of her family who, along with thousands of spectators, will watch the display of pomp and pageantry in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.
The Queen, who celebrated her 93rd birthday in April, will watch the Trooping ceremony from a dais in Horse Guards Parade and also inspect the lines of guardsmen in their scarlet tunics and bearskins.
The Duke of Edinburgh, who celebrates his 98th birthday on Monday, has retired from official public duties and is not expected to attend.
Around 1,400 soldiers will take part in the spectacle.
The colour, or ceremonial regimental flag, being paraded this year is from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.
The Queen will travel to and from Horse Guards Parade in a procession accompanied by a Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, made up of the Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their silver and gold breastplates and plumed helmets.
The massed bands of the Household Division will provide musical backing during the day and also taking part is the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery who, following the parade, will fire a 41-gun salute in Green Park to mark the Queen's official birthday.
After the ceremony, the royal family will head back to Buckingham Palace and gather on the balcony to watch the RAF flypast.
More than 20 aircraft will take part including modern jets and historic aircraft, while the Red Arrows will be the finale.
Trooping the Colour originated from traditional preparations for battle.
Colours, or flags, were carried, or "trooped", down the rank so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers.
In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces assembled daily at Horse Guards Parade to "troop the colours" and in 1748 it was announced the parade would also mark the Sovereign's official birthday.