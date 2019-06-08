Italians are taking a stand to protect Venice from cruise ships

These are Italians taking a stand, in the water and on land, trying to protect Venice from this:

An unstoppable 900 foot long cruiseliner smashing into a smaller tourist boat. The danger these megaships pose couldn't be more obvious and campaigners want them banned.

One protester said: "These ships are not safe. They're too big, they pollute too much. They disrupt the water and they damage our homes."

Another added: "This is not a dock, that ship could have smashed into houses. This shore is very narrow and fragile."