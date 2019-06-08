Jeremy Corbyn says new Labour MP is ‘not a racist in any way’

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn celebrates with newly elected labour MP Lisa Forbes following the Peterborough by-election Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour’s newest MP Lisa Forbes is “not a racist in any way” following calls for her to be suspended. The new Peterborough MP faced controversy over a Facebook post she “liked” which said Theresa May has a “Zionist slave masters agenda”. She also commented under a post whose author claimed that Islamic extremists were the creation of the CIA and Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency.

Ms Forbes subsequently apologised for “not calling out these posts” and promised to challenge anti-Semitism in future. The Jewish Labour Movement had called for her to have the whip suspended and some of her new Commons colleagues were critical of her.

But Mr Corbyn said: “She has apologised for the remarks that she transmitted through social media. “If there are complaints about her they will be investigated, not by me, but by our party system.” He added: “She has made her position very clear. “Lisa Forbes is a good woman. Not a racist in any way whatsoever.” A Labour source said: “Lisa Forbes did not make any comments herself or share any posts. “She liked a video about showing solidarity with Christchurch victims without reading the accompanying text, which Facebook users know is an easy thing to do. She has fully accounted for this genuine mistake and apologised.” Ms Forbes has also said she “fully agrees” with Labour’s position on adopting all the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance examples of anti-Semitic behaviour.

