Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh dies of cardiac arrest aged 49

The former Tottenham player suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday and passed away on Saturday, the club confirmed.

“All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the Club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.

“The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever.”

Edinburgh had just secured the O's promotion back into the Football League as National Champions last month.

He joined the club back in 2017 and secured a mid-table finish, but was able to build on his success, winning 45 and drawing 21 of his 82 matches in charge and securing the National League title and a return to Wembley for the FA Trophy Final.