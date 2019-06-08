May Day bank holiday to move to a Friday to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

The early May Day bank holiday will be moved back four days next year to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day. VE Day – or Victory in Europe Day – is marked on May 8 and commemorates the Allies accepting the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. The May Day bank holiday is traditionally held on a Monday but will be put back to the Friday and form part of a three-day weekend of commemorative events.

Normandy veteran Alan King, from the Norwich and District NVA, holds a photo of himself (front second left) and his comrades from B Company taken on VE Day 1945 Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Sir Andrew Gregory, chief executive of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said it was a “fitting” idea. He said: “It is our duty to keep the events of the past alive in collective memory, including future generations – this is how we ensure that such a conflict never happens again. “It is our hope that the nation takes a moment to reflect on the significance of this date, as a milestone that changed the course of history for the whole world.”

The Red Arrows fly above Horse Guards Parade in London during a VE Day Parade Credit: Rick Findler/PA