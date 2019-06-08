Model who accuses Brazil footballer Neymar of rape quizzed for six hours by police

A 26-year-old model who has accused Brazilian football superstar Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel has spoken to police for about six hours to outline her alleged ordeal.

After the interview in Sao Paulo, Najila Trindade was carried out of the police station in the arms of her lawyer with a black jacket covering her head.

It was unclear why she was physically carried.

Ms Trindade had given two television interviews detailing her allegations, waiving her anonymity in the process.

Neither she nor her lawyers disclosed what was said during the testimony before investigating officers but she had alleged on SBT television Neymar became aggressive after she refused to have unprotected sex with him in the May 15 incident.

Neymar denies the accusations.