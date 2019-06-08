- ITV Report
Model who accuses Brazil footballer Neymar of rape quizzed for six hours by police
A 26-year-old model who has accused Brazilian football superstar Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel has spoken to police for about six hours to outline her alleged ordeal.
After the interview in Sao Paulo, Najila Trindade was carried out of the police station in the arms of her lawyer with a black jacket covering her head.
It was unclear why she was physically carried.
Ms Trindade had given two television interviews detailing her allegations, waiving her anonymity in the process.
Neither she nor her lawyers disclosed what was said during the testimony before investigating officers but she had alleged on SBT television Neymar became aggressive after she refused to have unprotected sex with him in the May 15 incident.
Neymar denies the accusations.
She claimed the player - who currently stars for Paris Saint Germain in France's Ligue 1 - had sexual intercourse with her despite her refusal and hit her repeatedly.
Neymar has yet to testify in the case, but he spoke to Rio de Janeiro police in a related cybercrimes investigation on Thursday after publishing a video with images and messages of the accuser in his Instagram feed without her authorisation.
Neymar's image rights holder, NR Sports, said in a statement on Friday that it is working with the player's legal team to "shorten the completion of police process and prove his innocence".
It added: "All the evidence disclosed up to now converges to the incontrovertible conclusion that the athlete Neymar Jr. was actually a victim of a 'malicious and false criminal complaint'."