MSP warns of emergency as number of assaults at Scottish prisons rises

An MSP has claimed that Scotland’s jails are in a “state of emergency” as figures indicate that the total number of prison assaults are at a five-year high. Following a Freedom of Information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, figures indicate that there has been a rise in the number of assaults on prisoners by other prisoners, as well as assaults on staff by prisoners. The total number of serious prisoner on prisoner assaults in Scottish prisons increased from 94 in 2017/18 to 135 in 2018/19, whilst assaults which caused either minor or no injuries rose from 2,120 to 2,995 over the same period.

In 2014/15, there was a total of 66 serious prisoner on prisoner assaults, and 1,778 assaults with minor or no injuries caused. The largest increase in the number of serious assaults was recorded at HMP Kilmarnock, which saw prisoner on prisoner serious assaults rise by 14 from 2 in 2017/18 to 16 in the latest statistics. HMP Perth saw the most significant decrease in this category over the same period, with a fall by 7 from 15 serious prisoner on prisoner assaults to 8 in 2018/2019. The highest number of prisoner on prisoner assaults with either minor or no injuries caused was recorded at HMP Polmont – the number rose to 606 in 2018/19, an increase on the 518 for the previous year. The number of serious assaults by prisoners on staff is significantly lower, with a total of 10 recorded in 2018/19 – down by four in 2017/18. However, the total number of assaults by prisoners on staff that caused either minor or no injuries increased from 283 in 2017/18 to 410 in the most recent figures. The Scottish Liberal Democrats have previously warned of overcrowding in Scottish prisons and the party has suggested that there are too few staff to handle the workload. “These figures show that Scotland’s prisons are in a state of emergency,” said the party’s justice spokesman, Liam McArthur MSP. “As the prison population surges, both they and staff are becoming less and less safe. The system can’t cope, as evidenced by the heightened levels of violence and self-harm. “Imprisonment on this scale, which has been compared by experts to Texas, will inevitably have serious consequences in the long term.”

Last month, the Lib Dems highlighted a need for a recruiting drive for mental health support staff in Scottish prisons to be accelerated. Mr McArthur added: “It isn’t the prison service’s fault. Huge numbers of people, many of whom have complex problems, are being sent to a place proven to worsen their likelihood of reoffending, in part because of the lack of more effective community-based options. “Overworked prison staff have less time to work with individuals to help improve their prospects and are increasingly encountering unsafe situations. “The current approach isn’t working for anyone. The seriousness of this situation and the need for an urgent step change needs to be recognised by the Justice Secretary (Humza Yousaf).”

