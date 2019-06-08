Raab refuses to rule out suspending Parliament in Brexit ‘test of nerve’

Dominic Raab said Brexit was a ‘test of nerve’. Credit: PA

The possibility of suspending Parliament and dragging the Queen into a constitutional row should not be ruled out in order to secure Brexit, Dominic Raab said. The Tory leadership contender said it was “very unlikely” it would be necessary to prorogue Parliament in order to prevent MPs blocking a no-deal Brexit, but taking the option off the table would be a mistake. Mr Raab said it was a “test of nerve” and his rivals would weaken the UK’s position in negotiations with Brussels by ruling out options to guarantee Brexit.

Critics of the approach have warned that prorogation would involve the Queen in a constitutional crisis, because formally it is the monarch who ends a session of Parliament. Bur Mr Raab said it was unlikely to come to that because MPs’ powers to block a no-deal Brexit were limited. Pointing to Institute for Government analysis, he said it would be much more difficult “for Parliament to engage in the guerrilla warfare sabotage of a government” that was resolved to leave by October 31. But in a message to his rivals – and an appeal to hardline Brexiteers on the Tory benches to back his campaign – Mr Raab said it was necessary to demonstrate a willingness to take such measures. “I think it’s wrong to rule out any tool to make sure that we leave by the end of October,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today. “The exam question in this contest is ‘who can be trusted to lead us out by the end of October and end this paralysing uncertainty’.”

Boris Johnson says Britain should be prepared to leave without a deal. Credit: PA