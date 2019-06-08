Scottish Labour to decide on support for referendum on Brexit deal

Richard Leonard is confident that Scottish Labour will decide today to officially support a referendum on any Brexit deal and campaign to remain in the EU. The party’s executive committee is due to meet in Glasgow to determine its policy on Brexit following calls from Mr Leonard to commit to a confirmatory vote on any deal to leave the European Union. Ahead of the meeting, a source close to the leader said: “Scottish Labour will back a confirmatory vote on any Brexit deal with a Remain option on the ballot paper. “The party will wholeheartedly fight for a Remain victory in such a vote, with Richard playing a leading role in the campaign. “Only Scottish Labour is building a radical platform of investment for our people, communities and public services.”

Pressure mounted for Labour to clarify its position on Brexit following a poor showing at the European elections, which saw the party slump to fifth place with just 9.3% of the vote, lose both its MEPs and caused two frontbenchers to resign. Approximately 62% of Scottish voters backed Remain-supporting parties in the poll, won in Scotland by the SNP with 37.8% of the vote. On the day after the results were announced, Neil Findlay MSP – an ally of Mr Leonard – announced that he was stepping down as the Labour’s Brexit spokesman due to party infighting. He was followed by justice spokesman Daniel Johnson, who blamed “the current direction and leadership of the party”.

