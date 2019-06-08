Showers continuing in the north, becoming dry and chilly elsewhere.

This Evening and Tonight:

Occasional rain across parts of northern England and Scotland at first will ease, but showers will continue across Scotland, with rain lingering across Shetland. Elsewhere daytime showers will fade leaving an often clear night, with some patchy mist by morning.

Sunday:

Sunny spells and showers, these perhaps heavy across Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, and also Wales and the west and southwest of England. Feeling warmer than Saturday with lighter winds.