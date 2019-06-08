- ITV Report
-
Third teenager charged with murder of Tashaun Aird, 15
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage aspiring musician.
Tashaun Aird was stabbed to death in Somerford Grove in Hackney, east London, on the evening of Wednesday May 1.
Scotland Yard said a 15-year-old is due before magistrates on Saturday charged with murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the third person charged in relation to the death, police said.
A 16-year-old boy, charged on Friday, has been remanded in custody accused of murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis, while Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford, was charged with murder and grievous bodily harm and will appear in custody at the Old Bailey on July 25.