- ITV Report
Thousands of LGBT supporters march at Gay Pride events across the world
Tens of thousands of people in cities across the world have gathered together to mark gay pride events.
People marched through the streets of Rome, Zagreb, Vilnius, Warsaw and many others as part of worldwide celebrations.
The Polish capital of Warsaw witnessed the largest gay pride parade in central and eastern Europe, with thousands taking to the streets.
Diplomats from the United States, Canada and other Western countries continued a recent tradition of joining the festive Equality Parade to show support for a community experiencing leaps of progress and a backlash around the world.
In a first, the Polish capital's mayor also participated. Opening the parade, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski noted that it is now common for cities across Europe to support LGBT pride marches.
"Not everyone has to go to the Equality Parade but everyone should respect minority rights,"
In Vilnius, up to 10,000 people attended the March for Equality, organisers said.
Its parade was part of the annual Baltic Pride, which alternates between the three Baltic capitals every year.
With its celebratory atmosphere, it is a stark different to the first gay pride event organised there in 2010, when several hundreds participants were outnumbered by police, who were sent to protect them from protesters.
Leaders of several political parties took part in the parade, as well as representatives of major Lithuanian companies, including banks and state enterprises.
Although the situation of its own LGBT residents is improving in Lithuania, it remains one of only six EU states that offers no legal recognition of the same-sex couples.
Zagreb marked its 18th annual Pride Parade, which organisers say attracted 7,000 participants.
Supporters held up banners which read "Love is love", "Police are there for you," "Together we are stronger" and "Misogyny kills".
Thousands of gay, bisexual, transgendered people and some of their parents paraded in Rome on Saturday for the 25th Rome Gay Pride with colourful floats and dresses.
Pride Month takes place every June, with events being held throughout.