Thousands of LGBT supporters march at Gay Pride events across the world

Thousands of people took part in a gay pride march in Warsaw. Credit: AP

Tens of thousands of people in cities across the world have gathered together to mark gay pride events. People marched through the streets of Rome, Zagreb, Vilnius, Warsaw and many others as part of worldwide celebrations.

The Polish capital of Warsaw witnessed the largest gay pride parade in central and eastern Europe, with thousands taking to the streets. Diplomats from the United States, Canada and other Western countries continued a recent tradition of joining the festive Equality Parade to show support for a community experiencing leaps of progress and a backlash around the world.

People take part in a gay pride parade in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday. Credit: AP

In a first, the Polish capital's mayor also participated. Opening the parade, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski noted that it is now common for cities across Europe to support LGBT pride marches. "Not everyone has to go to the Equality Parade but everyone should respect minority rights,"

The event in Poland was the largest Pride event in central and eastern Europe. Credit: AP

In Vilnius, up to 10,000 people attended the March for Equality, organisers said. Its parade was part of the annual Baltic Pride, which alternates between the three Baltic capitals every year. With its celebratory atmosphere, it is a stark different to the first gay pride event organised there in 2010, when several hundreds participants were outnumbered by police, who were sent to protect them from protesters.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, right, and former Warsaw Mayor Marcin Swiecicki, speak as they walk during the gay pride parade. Credit: AP

Leaders of several political parties took part in the parade, as well as representatives of major Lithuanian companies, including banks and state enterprises. Although the situation of its own LGBT residents is improving in Lithuania, it remains one of only six EU states that offers no legal recognition of the same-sex couples.

Two people at the Warsaw Pride Parade dance in a water fountain. Credit: AP