What the papers say – June 8
A range of stories lead the Saturday papers, with the Queen’s Birthday Honours, the Conservative leadership race and the court case of Sally Challen making an appearance.
The Times leads with an anti-semitism “row” in the Labour Party relating to Peterborough by-election victor Lisa Forbes, with a senior backbencher calling for the whip to be withdrawn.
An admission that Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Gove took cocaine “on several social occasions” leads the Daily Mail and The Sun.
The Daily Telegraph leads with the Queen’s Birthday Honours and a damehood for Carolyn Fairburn who, the paper says, was accused of being an architect of Project Fear in the Brexit referendum.
The i says “true British heroes” have been honoured.
The Guardian leads with its University Guide which has seen Oxford fall to third place in the UK rankings, behind Cambridge and the University of St Andrews.
The Financial Times carries the latest on Neil Woodford.
The Independent and the Daily Express both lead with the story of Sally Challen, who served eight years in jail for killing her husband and whose murder retrial was dropped on Friday.
And the Daily Star reports that Jeremy Kyle has been summoned to appear before MPs.