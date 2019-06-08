Woman killed by lightning strike while hiking in Highlands

A woman has died after being struck by lightning while walking on a mountain range in the Highlands.

The 55-year-old, who has not been named, was hiking near Glencoe on Saturday evening when she and another member of her walking group were hit.

Police Scotland said both walkers were airlifted to hospital in Fort William, but one died from her injuries. The other walker is in a stable condition.

Next of kin of the woman who died have been informed.