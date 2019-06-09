100 firefighters battle blaze at Barking flats

London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police said no injuries were reported in the fire, but both attended the scene.

The fire, which has engulfed the first to sixth floors of a block of flats at De Pass Gardens, has forced evacuations from the building.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are fighting a blaze in Barking, east London.

Roads have been closed off to the public as emergency services continue their work to put out the fire.

Firefighters were called shortly after 3.30pm and remain at the scene.

Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.