Amber Rudd confirms she will back Jeremy Hunt in Tory leadership race

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd will back Jeremy Hunt to be the next prime minister.

With nominations in the Tory leadership election opening on Monday, candidates will need eight MPs to back their bid to move forward in the race.

The former Home Secretary has confirmed she will support Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in his campaign to enter Number 10.

In a tweet, Ms Rudd said: "These are serious times and we need a respected statesman who Brussels will listen to, not more bluster.

"Jeremy is a winner with a track record of success in business and in government."