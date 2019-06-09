Children ‘risk obesity due to lack of sleep’

One in three primary school children is not getting enough sleep, putting them at risk of obesity, experts warn. A new poll for the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF) found that 43% of adults sleep less than the recommended minimum of seven hours a night, while 32% of primary and 70% of secondary school pupils sleep for less than nine hours – the absolute minimum they should get. The survey covered more than 6,000 primary and secondary school children and just over 1,500 adults.

It also found that 80% of adults and 50% of secondary school students reported waking up at least once during the previous night. Screens may be to blame for disturbed sleep, the poll suggests, with 59% of secondary school pupils, 50% of adults and 49% of primary school children saying they used a screen before bed on the previous night. Some adult respondents also had high intakes of caffeine and alcohol.

