Woman killed as crane smashes into flats during Texas thunderstorms

A woman has been killed and six other people injured after a crane collapsed on an apartment building in Texas amid severe thunderstorms.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that the woman was killed when the crane cut a gash in the building, apparently slicing through some of the apartments.

Mr Evans said it is too early to say whether there may be more people injured or killed.

“We only hope that what we’ve found up to this point is where the damage and where the impact stops,” he said.