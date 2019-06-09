'I want to look my father's killers in the eye', says daughter of murdered IS hostage David Haines ahead of trial

The daughter of a British man killed by so-called Islamic State has said she will travel to the US so she can look her father's killers in the eye when they go on trial. David Haines was a humanitarian worker in Syria when he was captured by so-called Islamic State in 2013. He was kept hostage for 18 months by a group who became known as "The Beatles" for their British accents. The two surviving members of the group, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, are set to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their alleged actions. His 22-year-old daughter, Bethany Haines told ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo: "When they go on trial, they’ll face a tough sentence," if found guilty. "They’ll also have to face me sitting in the courtroom."

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh face trial for their alleged role in so-called IS. Credit: ITV News

Five years after his death, Ms Haines also says she is willing to travel to the Middle East to find the remains of her father. She said he feels that authorities in the UK haven’t done enough, and is now determined to have him back home. The 22-year-old said she felt that UK authorities were not "willing to actively look" for her father's remains, and that she has been "treated like a second-class citizen" and a "16-year-old girl" despite being Mr Haines' next of kin. A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: “David Haines was an aid worker and humanitarian dedicated to helping people. “We condemn in the strongest terms his barbaric murder. “Our thoughts continue to be with David’s family and the families of others who died.”

She explained: "I’m willing to do anything. "If it means going over there I’ll go over there. "If it means speaking to a hundred different people, I’ll speak to a hundred different people. "I will get him home if it can be done." Bethany was just a child when her father was taken hostage, his death meant he missed key milestones in her life. "When I got accepted for uni the first thing I wanted to do was phone my dad and tell him. "I have his phone contact and I scrolled down and then I remembered, six years ago, that’s the last time I’ve seen him, and I won’t get to phone him and I won’t be able to share that news with him." She added: "There are times when I just want to try and speak to him and so I phone the number knowing full well it’s disconnected, and they say it’s disconnected and there’s a beep and I just speak. And it’s the only way I have left that feels like communicating with him."

Who was David Haines and why was he in Syria?

David Haines was originally from Holderness, East Yorkshire and had family links to the Scottish city, Perth. He was a humanitarian worker who had gone to Yugoslavia in the aftermath of the Balkan Wars in the 1990s to help people rebuild their lives. His mission in Syria was much the same. Working in the Middle East, he hoped to save lives, but ended up losing his at the hands of so-called Islamic State.

David Haines worked to help people in war zones rebuild their lives. Credit: Handout