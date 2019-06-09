England off to a winning start after narrow win over Scotland in World Cup opener

England's Beth Mead celebrates her side's opener in Nice. Credit: PA

The Lionesses got off to a winning start as they began their World Cup campaign in southern France. In front of a crowd of 13,188 at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, England narrowly beat a spirited Scotland side 2-1, two years after a 6-0 drubbing at the European Championships. First-half goals from Nikita Parris, who converted a penalty awarded by the Video Assistant Referee, and Ellen White, a scorer the last time the two sides met, put England into a comfortable lead at half-time. But Claire Emslie ensured Scotland would fight to the wire for a point with a goal from close range 11 minutes before the end.

Nikita Parris scored a penalty early in the game. Credit: PA

With Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon among those watching from the stands, Scotland made a fairly bright start to the contest, with Caroline Weir having an early shot blocked, before they fell behind just before the quarter-hour mark as England benefited from VAR. Fran Kirby's cross struck Nicola Docherty on the arm and, after Czech referee Jana Adamkova watched footage back and pointed to the spot, Parris fired in from 12 yards. Kirby sent a low shot just wide five minutes later and, as England continued to press, Lee Alexander made an excellent block with her leg to keep out a strike from White, who then beat the goalkeeper with a header, only to see the flag up for offside. Scotland responded with an Emslie strike that was comfortably caught by Karen Bardsley, before Alexander saved well with her leg again, denying Beth Mead, and dealt with a White effort.

England are off to a winning start in Group D. Credit: PA

England then doubled their advantage as Kirby got her boot to a ball from Alex Greenwood before Scotland captain Rachel Corsie, and the touch teed up White to beat Alexander. Erin Cuthbert went close to pulling a goal back as she struck narrowly wide. England had the ball in Scotland's net again early in the second half, but Mead's strike was another effort disallowed for offside. After Emslie saw an attempt gathered by Bardsley, Alexander pulled off another great stop as she pushed away White's volley. Scotland then reduced the deficit when England captain Steph Houghton gave the ball away and Lisa Evans set up Emslie's strike. It made for a tense conclusion, but England were able to hang on for three points in Group D.

Claire Emslie (centre left) hit one back for the Scots. Credit: PA