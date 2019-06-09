England and Scotland set to reignite rivalry in opening Women's World Cup match

England manager Phil Neville has said his side will “have to have ice running through their veins” when they take on Scotland in Nice on Sunday evening, as both sides open their World Cup campaigns.

Scotland will make history the moment they walk out of the tunnel at the Allianz stadium as the nation's first side ever to qualify for the Women’s World Cup, but their manager Shelley Kerr, who was awarded an MBE this week for services to football, isn’t daunted by the challenge ahead.

Despite being beaten 6-0 by England when the two sides met in the opening match of the Euro’s two years ago, she believes her young team can win what she admits will be a “tough, tough match".

Scotland were missing some of their best players for that game, including the formidable Arsenal striker Kim Little.

This time round, Kerr has an exciting, fully fit squad to choose from and the confidence of a nation.