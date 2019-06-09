England and Scotland set to reignite rivalry in opening Women's World Cup match
England manager Phil Neville has said his side will “have to have ice running through their veins” when they take on Scotland in Nice on Sunday evening, as both sides open their World Cup campaigns.
Scotland will make history the moment they walk out of the tunnel at the Allianz stadium as the nation's first side ever to qualify for the Women’s World Cup, but their manager Shelley Kerr, who was awarded an MBE this week for services to football, isn’t daunted by the challenge ahead.
Despite being beaten 6-0 by England when the two sides met in the opening match of the Euro’s two years ago, she believes her young team can win what she admits will be a “tough, tough match".
Scotland were missing some of their best players for that game, including the formidable Arsenal striker Kim Little.
This time round, Kerr has an exciting, fully fit squad to choose from and the confidence of a nation.
“To see the journey Scotland’s women’s football has been on is just incredible,” she said.
"The whole country has been captivated by our experience of getting to the World Cup.
"I’ve been very honest about it: our target is to get out of the group stages.”
Both sides know the pressure will be on the Lionesses as the favourites to top Group D, which also includes 2011 champions Japan and Argentina.
But looking relaxed and tanned from the Cote D’Azur sunshine, Neville wants his players to take in every moment.
“It’s about calmness and freedom.
"I want them to express themselves.
"Its the two biggest things I’ve learnt about my players: they have to play with a smile on their faces and they have to be fresh," he said.
After surpassing expectations four years ago with a bronze medal finish in the last World Cup, England, currently ranked third in the world, have made no secret of their desire to return home as champions.
Every player in the 23 strong squad is a full time professional and the England team not only have sponsors, but for the first time a kit designed specifically for them, after years of donning men’s shirts.
They face some tough opposition.
Hosts France are in excellent form, putting four goals past South Korea in Friday’s opening match.
And US fans are so confident of the defending champions’ chances they’ve bought the biggest share, by visiting supporter, of the 950,000 tickets sold so far, according to FIFA.
With every match being shown on terrestrial television in the UK, there’s no doubt women’s football is bigger than ever.
An opening match pitting old rivals England and Scotland against each other, the perfect opportunity for two football-mad nations to get behind their players.