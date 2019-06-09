Gove criticised cocaine users pushing for legalisation in 1999 column

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove criticised “middle-class professionals” who took drugs and wanted them to be legalised in a 1999 column for The Times newspaper, it has emerged.

The former journalist has come under fire this weekend after admitting that he took cocaine “on several occasions” 20 years ago.

He has said he “deeply regrets” using the drug and acknowledged it was “a mistake”.

In a column for The Times just before the turn of the millennium, the now-Environment Secretary criticised Channel 4 for plans to mark the occasion with a night of programmes about cocaine and said there were three reasons preventing him from “joining London’s liberal consensus”.

“The first is my belief that the energy with which so many journalists campaign for legalisation is driven not by logic but emotion. Guilt in particular,” he wrote.

“There is no greater sin in journalistic eyes than hypocrisy. It justifies a score of tabloid stings, a hundred broken careers. How dare the minister endorse family values while himself straying? And how can I live with my occasional spliff unless I use my column to campaign for legalising drugs?”