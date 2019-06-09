Gyrocopter adventurer flies over coldest place on Earth

Adventurer James Ketchell has spoken of his “amazing” experiences as he flew over the coldest place on Earth in an open cockpit gyrocopter.

He has now reached the halfway point in his attempt to become the first person to fly around the world solo in the aircraft.

The 37-year-old set off from Popham Airfield in Hampshire on March 31 in the gyrocopter, which is similar to the one used in the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

Mr Ketchell, from Basingstoke, who is 70 days into his trip, has just crossed the open waters of the Bering Strait to arrive in Nome, Alaska, having successfully traversed the treacherous terrain of Siberia in the MAGNI M16C gyrocopter, which travels at 70 knots and has a range of 700 miles.

He said: “It’s so far been absolutely amazing. There have been some hairy moments recently travelling 500 miles over remote mountain terrain in Siberia.

“The freezing temperatures have also tested my resilience. A couple of days ago I was in the coldest place on earth. But the support from everyone has been incredible.”