Radar technology helps speed up broadband upgrade

Special technology is being used for the first time to speed up deployment of fibre-to-premises broadband in a city where an entire network is being upgraded.

Openreach said its engineers will deploy ground-penetrating radar technology in Salisbury to clear routes for new cables without any digging.

The digital business network is aiming to deliver fibre-optic cables directly to more than 20,000 premises in the city, to be followed by other locations across the country.