Umunna made ‘very serious mistake’ in quitting Change UK, says Anna Soubry

Anna Soubry has said Chuka Umunna made a “very serious mistake” in quitting Change UK, as she spoke of her frustration at the party’s split.

Mr Umunna was one of six MPs to walk out on Tuesday, leaving just five in the newly formed party.

New leader Ms Soubry said she was disappointed to see the former Labour MP go but vowed to continue building the Change UK movement.

“I will always be more sad than you can imagine that Chuka is not with us,” she told The Guardian.

“I think he’s a man of huge ability and talents, and I think he has made a very serious mistake.”