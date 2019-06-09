Hiker killed by lightning strike in Highlands named as Isobel Bytautas

A hiker killed by a lightning strike while walking in the Highlands has been named as Isobel Bytautas.

The 55-year-old’s rambling group were walking on a mountain range near Glencoe on Saturday evening when two women were struck by lightning.

Helicopters and mountain rescue teams were dispatched to rescue the Linlithgow Ramblers but Ms Bytautas died from her injuries.

Another woman who was hit by the bolt of lightning was flown to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment, where police say she remains in a stable condition.

John Allen, chair of the Linlithgow Ramblers said the group was "shocked and saddened" by Ms Bytautas's death and their thoughts are "first and foremost" with her family.

He said: "Isobel was a lovely lady and great company out on the hills. She was always ready to chat away like you had known her forever.

"Isobel became well known within the group, joined us on weekends away and was always keen for an adventure.

"She had a passion for walking in the hills and walking in new places. Isobel was a very caring person and it has been a privilege to have walked with her.

"We as a group, especially individuals who knew her well, will feel her loss for a long time, but I think the best way we can honour Isobel is to keep the memories of her alive beside us when out in the hills."