A Mission: Impossible? Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a UFC-style cage fight

Justin Bieber has challenged action man Tom Cruise to a UFC-style cage fight.

The Sorry singer, 25, tweeted the Mission: Impossible star on Sunday daring him to face him in the mixed martial arts sport's Octagon arena.

The Canadian singer said 56-year-old Top Gun star Cruise would "never live it down" if he turned down the match.

He wrote: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?"