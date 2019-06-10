Baseball star David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar

David Ortiz was shot in the back. Credit: AP

Former Boston Red Sox baseball player David Ortiz has been ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back in his native Dominican Republic. Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Mr Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo at around 8.50pm on Sunday when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Mr Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Mr Bautista said.

Leo Ortiz (centre), father of David Ortiz, talks to journalists at the hospital. Credit: AP

Mr Ortiz’s father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and there was no collateral damage, meaning there was no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son. “He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting,” Leo Ortiz said. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.” The alleged gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, Mr Bautista said. He said police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment for his injuries before questioning him. Investigators are trying to determine whether Mr Ortiz was the intended target, Mr Bautista said.

